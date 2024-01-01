Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2019 BUICK ENVISION AWD 4DR PREMIUM II</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2.0L TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VVT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>252 HORSEPOWER | 295 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>9.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.7L/100KM CITY | 10.3L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>19 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM MACHINE-FACED W/ SILVER PAINTED FINISH</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>ENVISION PREMIUM II STANDARD FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Hands-free Power Liftgate, Keyless Open and Start, Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Apple Carplay & Android Auto Compatibility, Heated Steering Wheel, Perforated, Leather-appointed Seating, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Tri-zone Climate Control, Driver Memory Settings, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, In-vehicle Air Ionizer, Front Rainsense Wipers, Safety Alert Seat, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, 8 Diagonal Multicolour Driver Information Centre, Intelligent All-wheel Drive With Active Twin Clutch, Wireless Charging,  Cooled Front Seats, Automatic Parking Assist  (Includes Front and Rear Park Assist), Head-up Display</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Drive Confidence Package:</span></span></em><br /><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Adaptive Cruise Control–Advanced, Surround Vision Camera, and Forward Automatic Braking</span><br /></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2019 Buick Envision

86,524 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,524KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,524 KM

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
