2019 Buick Envision
AWD 4DR PREMIUM II
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,524 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BUICK ENVISION AWD 4DR PREMIUM II
2.0L TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VVT
252 HORSEPOWER | 295 LB-FT OF TORQUE
9.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.7L/100KM CITY | 10.3L/100KM COMBINED
9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
19" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM MACHINE-FACED W/ SILVER PAINTED FINISH
ENVISION PREMIUM II STANDARD FEATURES
Hands-free Power Liftgate, Keyless Open and Start, Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Apple Carplay & Android Auto Compatibility, Heated Steering Wheel, Perforated, Leather-appointed Seating, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Tri-zone Climate Control, Driver Memory Settings, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, In-vehicle Air Ionizer, Front Rainsense Wipers, Safety Alert Seat, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, 8" Diagonal Multicolour Driver Information Centre, Intelligent All-wheel Drive With Active Twin Clutch, Wireless Charging, Cooled Front Seats, Automatic Parking Assist (Includes Front and Rear Park Assist), Head-up Display
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Drive Confidence Package:
Adaptive Cruise Control–Advanced, Surround Vision Camera, and Forward Automatic Braking
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
