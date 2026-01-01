$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,546 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford Explorer XLT V6 is a midsize SUV that combines strong performance, family-friendly practicality, and comfortable features. Equipped with a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 290 horsepower and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers confident acceleration, seating for up to seven passengers, and a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs when properly equipped. The XLT trim adds conveniences such as power front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, satellite radio, and a power liftgate, making it a well-rounded choice for families and everyday driving.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-682-3434