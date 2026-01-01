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<p>The 2019 Ford Explorer XLT V6 is a midsize SUV that combines strong performance, family-friendly practicality, and comfortable features. Equipped with a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 290 horsepower and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers confident acceleration, seating for up to seven passengers, and a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs when properly equipped. The XLT trim adds conveniences such as power front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, satellite radio, and a power liftgate, making it a well-rounded choice for families and everyday driving.</p>

2019 Ford Explorer

142,546 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

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14341136.819644870?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=17642

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,546KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D87KGA79834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,546 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford Explorer XLT V6 is a midsize SUV that combines strong performance, family-friendly practicality, and comfortable features. Equipped with a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 290 horsepower and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers confident acceleration, seating for up to seven passengers, and a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs when properly equipped. The XLT trim adds conveniences such as power front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, satellite radio, and a power liftgate, making it a well-rounded choice for families and everyday driving.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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519-682-3434

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2019 Ford Explorer