2019 Ford Transit Connect
XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 109,992 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT W/DUAL SLIDING DOORS
2.0L GDI I-4 GAS ENGINE
162 HORSEPOWER / 144 LB-FT OF TORQUE
8.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 9.8L/100KM CITY | 9L/100KM COMBINED
16" STEEL WITH FULL SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED COVERS
8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT® AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
MECHANICAL
2.0L GDI I-4 engine, 8-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology, 80-amp-hour heavy-duty battery, 60L fuel tank, Full-size spare wheel and tire, Electric power-assisted steering, Suspension – Front: independent MacPherson-strut; rear: twist-beam Torque Vectoring Control
DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY
EcoMode and EcoCoach, FordPass™ Connect embedded 4G LTE modem powered by FordPass app (includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Hill start assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking including Pedestrian Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Rear view camera, Side-Wind Stabilization
INTERIOR
Overhead front storage shelf with grab handles, Tilt/telescoping steering column, 12V powerpoints (2: 1 front floor console, 1 rear cargo area),150-amp alternator, 1st row with 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front-passenger seat with fold-flat back, AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth® capability, 4.2" LCD screen, 1 USB port and 4 speakers, Manual front air conditioning and heater, Vinyl flooring (front and rear), Front dome light, Front floor console with 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, Power windows with front with one-touch-down driver’s side
EXTERIOR
Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Mirrors – Sideview with integrated blind spot mirrors, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, 3-bar black grille and surround, Black bodyside moldings, rear bumper and door handles, Black front bumper and rear side panels, Black headlamp bezels, Daytime running lamps – Non-configurable, Dual sliding side doors with fixed panel, Headlamps – Halogen, Mirrors – Black, manual sideview with manual folding, Rear cargo area light, Rear cargo doors – 180° swing-out (no glass),
SAFETY & SECURITY
AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control Driver and front-passenger front airbags and front-seat side airbags, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags for all rows, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System
XLT FEATURES
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, Body-color front bumper and rear side panels, Compass display, Cruise control, Daytime running lamps – Configurable, Driver and front-passenger visor mirrors, Driver’s seat manual lumbar, Dual front map lights, Fog lamps – Halogen, Front floor console with closeable lid, 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, Mirrors – Black, power, heated sideview with manual folding, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, SYNC® 3, Wireless charging pad
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
