Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2019 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT W/DUAL SLIDING DOORS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2.0L GDI I-4 GAS ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>162 HORSEPOWER / 144 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 9.8L/100KM CITY | 9L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>16 </span></strong><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong> STEEL WITH FULL SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED COVERS </strong></span><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;><br /></span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong>8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT® AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>2.0L GDI I-4 engine, 8-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology, 80-amp-hour heavy-duty battery, 60L fuel tank, Full-size spare wheel and tire,  Electric power-assisted steering, Suspension – Front: independent MacPherson-strut; rear: twist-beam Torque Vectoring Control </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EcoMode and EcoCoach, FordPass™ Connect embedded 4G LTE modem powered by FordPass app (includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Hill start assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking including Pedestrian Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Rear view camera, Side-Wind Stabilization </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Overhead front storage shelf with grab handles, Tilt/telescoping steering column, 1</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>2V powerpoints (2: 1 front floor console, 1 rear cargo area),150-amp alternator, 1st row with 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front-passenger seat with fold-flat back, AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth® capability, 4.2 LCD screen, 1 USB port and 4 speakers, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Manual front air conditioning and heater, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Vinyl flooring (front and rear), Front dome light, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Front floor console with 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Power </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>windows with </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>front with one-touch-down driver’s side</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Mirrors – Sideview with integrated blind spot mirrors, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>3-bar black grille and surround,</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Black bodyside moldings, rear bumper and door handles, Black front bumper and rear side panels, Black headlamp bezels, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Daytime running lamps – Non-configurable, Dual sliding side doors with fixed panel, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Headlamps – Halogen, Mirrors – Black, manual sideview with manual folding, Rear cargo area light, Rear cargo doors – 180° swing-out (no glass), </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control Driver and front-passenger front airbags and front-seat side airbags, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags for all rows, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>XLT FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, Body-color front bumper and rear side panels, Compass display, Cruise control, Daytime running lamps – Configurable, Driver and front-passenger visor mirrors, Driver’s seat manual lumbar, Dual front map lights, Fog lamps – Halogen, Front floor console with closeable lid, 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, Mirrors – Black, power, heated sideview with manual folding, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, SYNC® 3, Wireless charging pad</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2019 Ford Transit Connect

109,992 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1708553419
  2. 1708553419
  3. 1708553419
  4. 1708553419
  5. 1708553419
  6. 1708553419
  7. 1708553499
  8. 1708553499
  9. 1708553499
  10. 1708553499
  11. 1708553420
  12. 1708553500
  13. 1708553420
  14. 1708553420
  15. 1708553499
  16. 1708553499
  17. 1708553499
  18. 1708553499
  19. 1708553499
  20. 1708553499
  21. 1708553499
  22. 1708553500
  23. 1708553500
  24. 1708553500
  25. 1708553500
  26. 1708553500
  27. 1708553500
  28. 1708553419
  29. 1708553420
  30. 1708553420
  31. 1708553419
  32. 1708553500
  33. 1708553500
  34. 1708553500
  35. 1708553500
  36. 1708553500
  37. 1708553419
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,992KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7T24K1408833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 109,992 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT W/DUAL SLIDING DOORS

2.0L GDI I-4 GAS ENGINE

162 HORSEPOWER / 144 LB-FT OF TORQUE

8.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 9.8L/100KM CITY | 9L/100KM COMBINED

16"  STEEL WITH FULL SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED COVERS 

8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT® AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

 

MECHANICAL

2.0L GDI I-4 engine, 8-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology, 80-amp-hour heavy-duty battery, 60L fuel tank, Full-size spare wheel and tire,  Electric power-assisted steering, Suspension – Front: independent MacPherson-strut; rear: twist-beam Torque Vectoring Control

DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY

EcoMode and EcoCoach, FordPass™ Connect embedded 4G LTE modem powered by FordPass app (includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Hill start assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking including Pedestrian Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Rear view camera, Side-Wind Stabilization

INTERIOR

Overhead front storage shelf with grab handles, Tilt/telescoping steering column, 12V powerpoints (2: 1 front floor console, 1 rear cargo area),150-amp alternator, 1st row with 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front-passenger seat with fold-flat back, AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth® capability, 4.2" LCD screen, 1 USB port and 4 speakers, Manual front air conditioning and heater, Vinyl flooring (front and rear), Front dome light, Front floor console with 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, Power windows with front with one-touch-down driver’s side 

EXTERIOR

Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Mirrors – Sideview with integrated blind spot mirrors, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, 3-bar black grille and surround, Black bodyside moldings, rear bumper and door handles, Black front bumper and rear side panels, Black headlamp bezels, Daytime running lamps – Non-configurable, Dual sliding side doors with fixed panel, Headlamps – Halogen, Mirrors – Black, manual sideview with manual folding, Rear cargo area light, Rear cargo doors – 180° swing-out (no glass), 

SAFETY & SECURITY

AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control Driver and front-passenger front airbags and front-seat side airbags, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags for all rows, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System

XLT FEATURES

Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, Body-color front bumper and rear side panels, Compass display, Cruise control, Daytime running lamps – Configurable, Driver and front-passenger visor mirrors, Driver’s seat manual lumbar, Dual front map lights, Fog lamps – Halogen, Front floor console with closeable lid, 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, Mirrors – Black, power, heated sideview with manual folding, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, SYNC® 3, Wireless charging pad

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT 152,893 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE 84,406 KM SOLD
Used 2019 Ford Transit T-250 148
2019 Ford Transit T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 59,190 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit Connect