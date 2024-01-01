Menu
2019 RAM 2500

58,987 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Big Horn

Big Horn

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL4KG692536

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,987 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

