UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer? This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Double Cab 147 Custom, available now at Fusion Auto Sales, is ready to tackle anything you throw its way. This pickup truck boasts a classic white exterior, paired with a comfortable gray interior. With its robust 4-wheel drive system, its prepared to handle both city streets and off-road trails with ease. This Silverado has 147,808km on the odometer.

Under the hood, youll find a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, promising impressive performance and towing capabilities. The automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting, making every drive a pleasure. This Silverado offers the space and versatility you need, whether youre hauling equipment, transporting passengers, or simply enjoying the open road.

Here are some of the standout features that make this Silverado a must-see:

Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snowy winters to muddy trails.
Powerful V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and the power to get the job done.
Spacious Double Cab: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort for everyone.
Dependable Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth driving experience.
Classic and Functional Design: The Silverados timeless design delivers a rugged and capable aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Details

Exterior Colour White
Interior Colour Gray
Body Style Pickup Truck
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 8-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Passengers 6
Mileage 147,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience
Power Outlet

Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection

VIN 1GCRYBEF9LZ103006
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer? This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Double Cab 147" Custom, available now at Fusion Auto Sales, is ready to tackle anything you throw its way. This pickup truck boasts a classic white exterior, paired with a comfortable gray interior. With its robust 4-wheel drive system, it's prepared to handle both city streets and off-road trails with ease. This Silverado has 147,808km on the odometer.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, promising impressive performance and towing capabilities. The automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting, making every drive a pleasure. This Silverado offers the space and versatility you need, whether you're hauling equipment, transporting passengers, or simply enjoying the open road.

Here are some of the standout features that make this Silverado a must-see:

  • Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snowy winters to muddy trails.
  • Powerful V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and the power to get the job done.
  • Spacious Double Cab: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort for everyone.
  • Dependable Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth driving experience.
  • Classic and Functional Design: The Silverado's timeless design delivers a rugged and capable aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

