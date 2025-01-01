Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2021 Dodge Durango GT AWD, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This beauty is dressed in a sophisticated dark gray exterior, perfectly complemented by a luxurious black leather interior. With a robust 3.6L V6 engine under the hood, this Durango delivers a confident and engaging driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure. This Durango has 121,123km on the odometer.</p><p>This Durango GT is more than just a head-turner; its a practical and capable SUV ready for your familys needs. The all-wheel-drive system ensures superior grip and control in all weather conditions, while the spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo. Plus, with its automatic transmission, driving is effortless and enjoyable. Come down to Fusion Auto Sales to see this vehicle and others.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2021 Dodge Durango GT AWD a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.</li><li><strong>Black Leather Interior:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and style in every drive.</li><li><strong>Powerful V6 Engine:</strong> Enjoy a thrilling performance with responsive acceleration.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Carry passengers and cargo with ease.</li><li><strong>Stylish Dark Gray Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2021 Dodge Durango

121,123 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13117874

2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,123KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG5MC555488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 121,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2021 Dodge Durango GT AWD, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This beauty is dressed in a sophisticated dark gray exterior, perfectly complemented by a luxurious black leather interior. With a robust 3.6L V6 engine under the hood, this Durango delivers a confident and engaging driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure. This Durango has 121,123km on the odometer.

This Durango GT is more than just a head-turner; it's a practical and capable SUV ready for your family's needs. The all-wheel-drive system ensures superior grip and control in all weather conditions, while the spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo. Plus, with its automatic transmission, driving is effortless and enjoyable. Come down to Fusion Auto Sales to see this vehicle and others.

Here are five features that make this 2021 Dodge Durango GT AWD a must-see:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Black Leather Interior: Experience ultimate comfort and style in every drive.
  • Powerful V6 Engine: Enjoy a thrilling performance with responsive acceleration.
  • Spacious Interior: Carry passengers and cargo with ease.
  • Stylish Dark Gray Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 164,791 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 175,529 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano AWD SV for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Nissan Murano AWD SV 100,758 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2021 Dodge Durango