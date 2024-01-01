Menu
<p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2022 CHEVROLET EXPRESS PASSENGER VAN RWD 3500 155 LS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 10,000 LBS | GVWR: 9,600 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>16 STEEL WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CONNECTIVITY FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Onstar(R) Services Capable, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, AM/FM Stereo w/ MP3 Playback  Seek/scan and Digital Clock</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>MECHANICAL FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>4 Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 150 Amp Alternator, 600 CCA Battery, Engine Block Heater, 117 Litre Fuel Tank, Hill Start Assist </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY / SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Driver & Front Pass Airbags  w/ Passenger Sensing System, Head Curtain Side Airbags (1st 3 Rows), Stabilitrak(R) - Electronic Stability Control System, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, Energy-absorbing Steering Column, Side Guard Door Beams, Child Seat Top Tether Anchors, Full Length Ladder-type Frame</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>EXTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Solar Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Swing Out Windows for Rear Cargo Door and Side Door, Full Body Window Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, 16 Steel Wheels LT245/75R-16 BW Tires (5), Composite Halogen Headlamps, Mirrors, Outside Heated Power-adjustable, Black, Manual-folding Swing Out Passenger Side 60/40 Split Cargo Doors, Engine Compartment Light</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>INTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Rear Vision Camera, Air Conditioning, Front & Rear Auxiliary Rear Heater, Power Windows and Door Locks, Interior Reading Lamps, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Two 3-passenger Bench Seats One 4-passenger Rear Bench Seat, Divided Into 2 Sections, Vinyl Trim, Tilt Wheel & Cruise Control, Rubberized Vinyl Floor Covering, Driver Information Centre, Power Outlet 120 Volts, Tire Pressure Monitor (Does  Not Apply to Spare Tire), Oil Life Monitor, Volt Meter, Coolant Temp, and Oil Pressure Gauges, Two Auxiliary Power Outlets, Centre Console Storage Bin, Dual Visor Vanity Mirrors, Illuminated on Passenger Side</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6.6l V8 Gas Engine</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>15 Person Seating Arrangement Package:<br /></span></span></em><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Three 3-passenger Bench Seats, One 4-passenger Rear Bench  Seat, Divided Into 2 Sections </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Locking Rear Differential</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>H.D. Trailering Equipment</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Chrome Front and Rear Bumpers</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Heavy Duty 770 CCA Battery </span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Bluetooth(R) for Phone</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

44,800 KM

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

44,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GAZGNF78N1194632

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Medium Dark Pewter
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Mileage 44,800 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

