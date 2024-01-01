$64,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Express
RWD 3500 155" LS
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Medium Dark Pewter
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 15
- Mileage 44,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 CHEVROLET EXPRESS PASSENGER VAN RWD 3500 155" LS
6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE
401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 10,000 LBS | GVWR: 9,600 LBS
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
16" STEEL WHEELS
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
Onstar(R) Services Capable, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, AM/FM Stereo w/ MP3 Playback Seek/scan and Digital Clock
MECHANICAL FEATURES
4 Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 150 Amp Alternator, 600 CCA Battery, Engine Block Heater, 117 Litre Fuel Tank, Hill Start Assist
SAFETY / SECURITY
Driver & Front Pass Airbags w/ Passenger Sensing System, Head Curtain Side Airbags (1st 3 Rows), Stabilitrak(R) - Electronic Stability Control System, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, Energy-absorbing Steering Column, Side Guard Door Beams, Child Seat Top Tether Anchors, Full Length Ladder-type Frame
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Solar Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Swing Out Windows for Rear Cargo Door and Side Door, Full Body Window Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, 16" Steel Wheels LT245/75R-16" BW Tires (5), Composite Halogen Headlamps, Mirrors, Outside Heated Power-adjustable, Black, Manual-folding Swing Out Passenger Side 60/40 Split Cargo Doors, Engine Compartment Light
INTERIOR FEATURES
Rear Vision Camera, Air Conditioning, Front & Rear Auxiliary Rear Heater, Power Windows and Door Locks, Interior Reading Lamps, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Two 3-passenger Bench Seats One 4-passenger Rear Bench Seat, Divided Into 2 Sections, Vinyl Trim, Tilt Wheel & Cruise Control, Rubberized Vinyl Floor Covering, Driver Information Centre, Power Outlet 120 Volts, Tire Pressure Monitor (Does Not Apply to Spare Tire), Oil Life Monitor, Volt Meter, Coolant Temp, and Oil Pressure Gauges, Two Auxiliary Power Outlets, Centre Console Storage Bin, Dual Visor Vanity Mirrors, Illuminated on Passenger Side
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
6.6l V8 Gas Engine
15 Person Seating Arrangement Package:
Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Three 3-passenger Bench Seats, One 4-passenger Rear Bench Seat, Divided Into 2 Sections
Locking Rear Differential
H.D. Trailering Equipment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls
Chrome Front and Rear Bumpers
Heavy Duty 770 CCA Battery
Bluetooth(R) for Phone
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
