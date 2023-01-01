2022 Ford E450

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2022 FORD E-450 DRW 176 WB</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>7.3L V8 GAS ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TOW/HAUL MODE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Trip odometre (2 settings), fuel economy tracking, manual windows and door locks, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>3 cupholders on centre console with additional storage spaces</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Bluetooth audio, steering wheel audio and phone controls, air conditioning, 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Extendable loading ramp at rear</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>After-market back-up camera</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

240,116KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK2NDC30839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 240,116 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 FORD E-450 DRW 176" WB

7.3L V8 GAS ENGINE

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TOW/HAUL MODE

 

Trip odometre (2 settings), fuel economy tracking, manual windows and door locks, 3 cupholders on centre console with additional storage spaces

Bluetooth audio, steering wheel audio and phone controls, air conditioning, 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port

 

Extendable loading ramp at rear

After-market back-up camera

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

