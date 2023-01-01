$44,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford E450
E-450 DRW 176" WB
2022 Ford E450
E-450 DRW 176" WB
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 240,116 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD E-450 DRW 176" WB
7.3L V8 GAS ENGINE
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TOW/HAUL MODE
Trip odometre (2 settings), fuel economy tracking, manual windows and door locks, 3 cupholders on centre console with additional storage spaces
Bluetooth audio, steering wheel audio and phone controls, air conditioning, 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port
Extendable loading ramp at rear
After-market back-up camera
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325