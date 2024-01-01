$129,998+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 5500
Tradesman 4x2 Crew Cab 197.4" WB
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$129,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black w/ Diesel Grey seats
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 13,887 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 RAM 5500 DUMP - TRADESMAN 4X2 CREW CAB 197.4" WB 84 CA
6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL ENGINE
360 HORSEPOWER / 800 LB-FT OF TORQUE
GVWR: 19,500 LBS (DUMP NOT FACTORED)
6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
19" STEEL WHEELS
ALUMINUM DUMP BODY:
142" OUTSIDE LENGTH / 138" INSIDE / 90" WIDTH
DUMP WEIGHT: ~3,650 LBS
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Upfitter electronic module (VSIM), Push-button start, 730-amp maintenance-free battery, Ready Alert Braking, 196.8-litre fuel tank, Electronic Stability Control, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, Advanced multistage front air bags, Front height adjusting shoulder belts, Anti-spin differential rear axle, Dash pass-thru wire circuits, 12-volt auxiliary power outlet, Bulb out detection defeat for LED, Remote USB charging port, Engine block heater, Auxiliary transmission oil cooler, Cruise control, Heavy-duty engine cooling, Front heavy-duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy-duty shock absorbers, Tow hooks, 7-pin wiring harness, 180-amp alternator
INTERIOR FEATURES
Hands-free phone communication, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack, Heavy-duty vinyl front 40/20/40 split bench seat, Audio input jack for mobile devices, 3.5-inch Black and White in-cluster display, Air conditioning, Remote USB port, IP-mounted auxiliary switches, Black vinyl floor covering, Driver and passenger assist handles, Rearview day/night mirror, 3.5-inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
EXTERIOR FEATURES
19.5x6-inch steel wheels, Black, manual folding trailer tow mirrors, Automatic headlamps
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat
Customer Preferred Package 2YA: Black, power, manual folding, trailer tow mirrors, Quad-lens halogen headlamps, Heated exterior mirrors
DOT-certified roadside safety kit
Convenience Group: A/C with dual-zone automatic temperature control
Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group: Heavy-Duty Front Suspension Group, 220-amp alternator
Max Tow Package: 4.89 rear axle ratio
6-speed AISIN heavy-duty automatic transmission
6.7L Cummins I-6 turbocharged diesel engine
Remote keyless entry
115-volt auxiliary power outlet - instrument panel: 400-watt inverter
Power 2-way driver lumbar adjust
LED taillamps
Power take off prep
Cargo and centre high-mounted stop lamps
225/70R19.5G FT All-Position RR traction
Full-size spare tire
Uconnect 5 NAV with 8.4-inch display: Off-Road Info Pages, 3.5-inch colour in—cluster display, GPS navigation, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, Alexa Built-In, 8.4-inch touchscreen, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM capable
Rear back-up alarm
Engine shutdown timer
Dual alternators rated at 440 amps
Trailer brake control
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
