2022 RAM 5500 DUMP - TRADESMAN 4X2 CREW CAB 197.4 WB 84 CA

6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL ENGINE 

360 HORSEPOWER / 800 LB-FT OF TORQUE

GVWR: 19,500 LBS (DUMP NOT FACTORED)

6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 

19 STEEL WHEELS 

 

 

ALUMINUM DUMP BODY: 18.6667px;>142 OUTSIDE LENGTH / 138 INSIDE / 90 WIDTH</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>DUMP WEIGHT: ~3,650 LBS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Upfitter electronic module (VSIM), Push-button start, 730-amp maintenance-free battery, Ready Alert Braking, 196.8-litre fuel tank, Electronic Stability Control, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, Advanced multistage front air bags, Front height adjusting shoulder belts, Anti-spin differential rear axle, Dash pass-thru wire circuits, 12-volt auxiliary power outlet, Bulb out detection defeat for LED, Remote USB charging port, Engine block heater, Auxiliary transmission oil cooler, Cruise control,   Heavy-duty engine cooling, Front heavy-duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy-duty shock absorbers, Tow hooks, 7-pin wiring harness, 180-amp alternator</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>INTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Hands-free phone communication, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack, Heavy-duty vinyl front 40/20/40 split bench seat, Audio input jack for mobile devices, 3.5-inch Black and White in-cluster display, Air conditioning, Remote USB port, IP-mounted auxiliary switches, Black vinyl floor covering, Driver and passenger assist handles, Rearview day/night mirror, 3.5-inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>EXTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>19.5x6-inch steel wheels, Black, manual folding trailer tow mirrors, Automatic headlamps </span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Customer Preferred Package 2YA:</span></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span></em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Black, power, manual folding, trailer tow mirrors, Quad-lens halogen headlamps, Heated exterior mirrors</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>DOT-certified roadside safety kit</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Convenience Group:</span> </em>A/C with dual-zone automatic temperature control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group:</span></em> Heavy-Duty Front Suspension Group, 220-amp alternator</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em> Max Tow Package:</em></span><em> </em>4.89 rear axle ratio</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>6-speed AISIN heavy-duty automatic transmission</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> 6.7L Cummins I-6 turbocharged diesel engine</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Remote keyless entry</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>115-volt auxiliary power outlet - instrument panel:</span></em> 400-watt inverter</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Power 2-way driver lumbar adjust</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>LED taillamps</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Power take off prep</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Cargo and centre high-mounted stop lamps</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>225/70R19.5G FT All-Position RR traction</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Full-size spare tire</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Uconnect 5 NAV with 8.4-inch display:</span></em> Off-Road Info Pages, 3.5-inch colour in—cluster display, GPS navigation, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Alexa Built-In, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>8.4-inch touchscreen, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM capable</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em>Rear back-up alarm</em></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Engine shutdown timer</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Dual alternators rated at 440 amps</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Trailer brake control</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C7WRMFL0NG342093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Diesel Grey seats
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 13,887 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM 5500 DUMP - TRADESMAN 4X2 CREW CAB 197.4" WB 84 CA

6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL ENGINE 

360 HORSEPOWER / 800 LB-FT OF TORQUE

GVWR: 19,500 LBS (DUMP NOT FACTORED)

6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 

19" STEEL WHEELS 

 

 

ALUMINUM DUMP BODY:

142" OUTSIDE LENGTH / 138" INSIDE / 90" WIDTH

DUMP WEIGHT: ~3,650 LBS

 

 

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES

Upfitter electronic module (VSIM), Push-button start, 730-amp maintenance-free battery, Ready Alert Braking, 196.8-litre fuel tank, Electronic Stability Control, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, Advanced multistage front air bags, Front height adjusting shoulder belts, Anti-spin differential rear axle, Dash pass-thru wire circuits, 12-volt auxiliary power outlet, Bulb out detection defeat for LED, Remote USB charging port, Engine block heater, Auxiliary transmission oil cooler, Cruise control,   Heavy-duty engine cooling, Front heavy-duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy-duty shock absorbers, Tow hooks, 7-pin wiring harness, 180-amp alternator

INTERIOR FEATURES

Hands-free phone communication, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack, Heavy-duty vinyl front 40/20/40 split bench seat, Audio input jack for mobile devices, 3.5-inch Black and White in-cluster display, Air conditioning, Remote USB port, IP-mounted auxiliary switches, Black vinyl floor covering, Driver and passenger assist handles, Rearview day/night mirror, 3.5-inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre

EXTERIOR FEATURES

19.5x6-inch steel wheels, Black, manual folding trailer tow mirrors, Automatic headlamps 

 

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat

Customer Preferred Package 2YA: Black, power, manual folding, trailer tow mirrors, Quad-lens halogen headlamps, Heated exterior mirrors

DOT-certified roadside safety kit

Convenience Group: A/C with dual-zone automatic temperature control

Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group: Heavy-Duty Front Suspension Group, 220-amp alternator

Max Tow Package: 4.89 rear axle ratio

6-speed AISIN heavy-duty automatic transmission

6.7L Cummins I-6 turbocharged diesel engine

Remote keyless entry

115-volt auxiliary power outlet - instrument panel: 400-watt inverter

Power 2-way driver lumbar adjust

LED taillamps

Power take off prep

Cargo and centre high-mounted stop lamps

225/70R19.5G FT All-Position RR traction

Full-size spare tire

Uconnect 5 NAV with 8.4-inch display: Off-Road Info Pages, 3.5-inch colour in—cluster display, GPS navigation, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, Alexa Built-In, 8.4-inch touchscreen, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM capable

Rear back-up alarm

Engine shutdown timer

Dual alternators rated at 440 amps

Trailer brake control

 

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

$129,998

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2022 RAM 5500