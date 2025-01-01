Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2023 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD CREW CAB 147 DENALI</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.23 AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 9,300 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,990 LBS | GVWR: 7,100 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>11.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.8L/100KM CITY | 13.5L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>22 PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Front & Rear Park Assist, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Safety Alert Seat, HD Surround Vision w/ Bed View, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto Locking Rear Differential, Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control, 2 Speed Autotrac Transfer Case, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, 120V Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>GMC Premium Infotainment System, 13.4 Colour Touchscreen with Google Built-in Compatibility, Including Nav Capability, Bluetooth for Most Phones, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Bose Premium Sound System, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 12.3 Digital Driver Information Centre, Keyless Open & Remote Start Wireless Charging</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Dual Zone Climate Control, 10-Way Power Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front & Rear Outer Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Rake and Telescoping Steering Column, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat with Storage Package, Driver Seat & Mirror Memory, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>LED Cargo Area Lighting, Spray-On Bedliner GMC Multipro Tailgate, Power Folding & Heated Mirrors with Auto-Dim, LED Headlamps & Taillamps, LED Fog Lamps, Rear-Window Defogger, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Outlet Exhaust</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Denali Reserve Package:<br /></span></em></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rear camera mirror, Multicolour 15 head-up display, Adaptive cruise control, Power sunroof, GMC multipro power steps, 22 painted aluminum wheels</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>White Frost Tricoat Exterior</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Engine block heater</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Wheel locks</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle! Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,398KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUGED1PG318791

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Atmosphere/Brownstone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,398 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Automatic High Beams

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
