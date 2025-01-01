$60,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" Denali
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Atmosphere/Brownstone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,398 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD CREW CAB 147" DENALI
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE
355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.23 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,300 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,990 LBS | GVWR: 7,100 LBS
11.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.8L/100KM CITY | 13.5L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
22" PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
SAFETY & SECURITY
Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Front & Rear Park Assist, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Safety Alert Seat, HD Surround Vision w/ Bed View, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Auto Locking Rear Differential, Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control, 2 Speed Autotrac Transfer Case, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, 120V Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
GMC Premium Infotainment System, 13.4" Colour Touchscreen with Google Built-in Compatibility, Including Nav Capability, Bluetooth for Most Phones, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Bose Premium Sound System, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 12.3" Digital Driver Information Centre, Keyless Open & Remote Start Wireless Charging
INTERIOR
Dual Zone Climate Control, 10-Way Power Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front & Rear Outer Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Rake and Telescoping Steering Column, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat with Storage Package, Driver Seat & Mirror Memory, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel
EXTERIOR
LED Cargo Area Lighting, Spray-On Bedliner GMC Multipro Tailgate, Power Folding & Heated Mirrors with Auto-Dim, LED Headlamps & Taillamps, LED Fog Lamps, Rear-Window Defogger, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Outlet Exhaust
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Denali Reserve Package:
Rear camera mirror, Multicolour 15" head-up display, Adaptive cruise control, Power sunroof, GMC multipro power steps, 22" painted aluminum wheels
White Frost Tricoat Exterior
Engine block heater
Wheel locks
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
