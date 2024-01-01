Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2023 GMC SIERRA 3500 4WD CREW CAB 177 WB, 60 CA PRO</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>445 HORSEPOWER | 910 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 20,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 5,662 LBS | GVWR: 14,000 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;> ALLISON 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>17 ALUMINUM WHEELS (DUAL REAR WHEELS)</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Teen Driver Mode, Power Door Locks</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Auto Locking Rear Differential, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-leaf Rear Spring Suspension, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert, Brake Pad Monitoring, 3.42 Rear axle ratio</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Gmc Infotainment System 7 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, USB Ports </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Air Conditioning, Rear HVAC Vents, Power Windows, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Bench Seat </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Convenience Package:</span></em><br />Remote Keyless Entry, Deep-tinted Glass, Rear-window Defogger, Cruise Control, Trailering Mirrors, Outside Heated, Power-adjustable </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Trailer Brake Controller</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Autotrac Two-speed Transfer Case</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Snow Plow Prep Package</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Tires: LT235/80R17E All-terrain Blackwall</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Upfitter Switch Kit </span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rear Camera Kit</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Back Up Alarm</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

