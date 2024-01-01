$87,998+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
4WD Crew Cab 177" WB, 60" CA Pro
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$87,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 25,611 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GMC SIERRA 3500 4WD CREW CAB 177" WB, 60" CA PRO
DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL
445 HORSEPOWER | 910 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 20,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 5,662 LBS | GVWR: 14,000 LBS
ALLISON 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" ALUMINUM WHEELS (DUAL REAR WHEELS)
SAFETY & SECURITY
Teen Driver Mode, Power Door Locks
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Auto Locking Rear Differential, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-leaf Rear Spring Suspension, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert, Brake Pad Monitoring, 3.42 Rear axle ratio
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
Gmc Infotainment System 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, USB Ports
INTERIOR
Air Conditioning, Rear HVAC Vents, Power Windows, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Bench Seat
EXTERIOR
GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Convenience Package:
Remote Keyless Entry, Deep-tinted Glass, Rear-window Defogger, Cruise Control, Trailering Mirrors, Outside Heated, Power-adjustable
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel
Trailer Brake Controller
Autotrac Two-speed Transfer Case
Snow Plow Prep Package
Tires: LT235/80R17E All-terrain Blackwall
Upfitter Switch Kit
Rear Camera Kit
Back Up Alarm
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
