2023 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE W/ FUELSAVER MDS AND E-TORQUE

395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.21 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 8,100 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,800 LBS | GVWR: 7,100 LBS

10.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.5L/100KM CITY | 12.1L/100KM COMBINED

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

22" GLOSS BLACK PAINTED WHEELS

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Power adjustable pedals, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Rain Brake Support, Supplemental front seat–side air bag,s Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain front and rear air bags

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Night Edition

Level 2 Equipment Group:

Media hub with 2 USB charging ports, Second–row in–floor storage bins, Rear underseat compartment storage, Remote start system, Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop

5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque:

Includes passive tuned mass damper

Sport performance hood

Rear wheelhouse liners

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
VIN 1C6SRFVT1PN675154

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,234 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

