$40,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Location
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-800-613-0464
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,375 KM
Vehicle Description
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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Lakeshore Auto
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1-800-613-0464