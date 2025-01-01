Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2024 FORD BRONCO BLACK DIAMOND</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2.7 ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>315 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.1L/100KM CITY | 13.1L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>17 GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Active grille shutters, Auto high beams, Powder coated rear steel bumper, Easy fuel capless filler, Fender tie down hooks, Full vehicle steel bash plates, LED headlamps, Power heated mirrors,  Rock rails, Front and rear tow hooks</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>1 Touch up/down driver/passenger window, Auxiliary switches, Digital IP cluster 8, Locking glove box, Illuminated entry, Molle strap system, 12V Powerpoints, Rubberized flooring w/ drain plugs, Rear 50/50 split fold, Marine grade vinyl, Smart charging USB ports, Leather wrapped steering wheel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FUNCTIONAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto start/stop, 4-wheel disc brakes, Electric power assist steering, Fordpass connect, Hill start assist, Pro-collision assist w/ automatic emergency braking, Rear view camera, Front stabilizer bar, SYNC 4 with 12 screen, Terrain management system, Tool kit for removeable doors/tops</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY / SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Advancetrac w/ roll stability control, Drive and passenger airbags, LATCH child restraint system, Perimeter alarm, Personal safety system, Safety canopy, Tire pressure monitoring system</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Equipment Group 322A:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Black diamond series, Dual-zone electric climate control, Front row heated seats, Power outlet, Ford co-pilot360, Remote start system</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>2.7L ECOBOOST V6 Engine</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Trailer Tow Package</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

