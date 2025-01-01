$62,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Grey/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 11,370 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 FORD BRONCO BLACK DIAMOND
2.7 ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
315 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE
13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.1L/100KM CITY | 13.1L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
17" GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
EXTERIOR
Active grille shutters, Auto high beams, Powder coated rear steel bumper, Easy fuel capless filler, Fender tie down hooks, Full vehicle steel bash plates, LED headlamps, Power heated mirrors, Rock rails, Front and rear tow hooks
INTERIOR
1 Touch up/down driver/passenger window, Auxiliary switches, Digital IP cluster 8", Locking glove box, Illuminated entry, Molle strap system, 12V Powerpoints, Rubberized flooring w/ drain plugs, Rear 50/50 split fold, Marine grade vinyl, Smart charging USB ports, Leather wrapped steering wheel
FUNCTIONAL
Auto start/stop, 4-wheel disc brakes, Electric power assist steering, Fordpass connect, Hill start assist, Pro-collision assist w/ automatic emergency braking, Rear view camera, Front stabilizer bar, SYNC 4 with 12" screen, Terrain management system, Tool kit for removeable doors/tops
SAFETY / SECURITY
Advancetrac w/ roll stability control, Drive and passenger airbags, LATCH child restraint system, Perimeter alarm, Personal safety system, Safety canopy, Tire pressure monitoring system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Equipment Group 322A:
Black diamond series, Dual-zone electric climate control, Front row heated seats, Power outlet, Ford co-pilot360, Remote start system
2.7L ECOBOOST V6 Engine
Trailer Tow Package
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
