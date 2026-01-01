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All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

32,596 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4 Door 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14209878

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4 Door 4x4

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-800-613-0464

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Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1c4pjxen1rw112499

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,596 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 for sale in Tilbury, ON
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 32,596 KM $42,999 + tax & lic

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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1-800-613-0464

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$42,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lakeshore Auto

1-800-613-0464

2024 Jeep Wrangler