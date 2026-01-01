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2025 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4WD EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic Onyx Black 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black With Kalahari Accents Leather. Odometer is 18837 kilometers below market average!<br /><br />** Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /><br /><br />What is Live Market Pricing?<br /><br />Lally Chevrolet, we've changed the way we sell new and pre-owned vehicles with Live Market Pricing. Buying a vehicle can be stressful. Negotiations, trade value, hidden fees and the time a purchase takes is enough to make anyone nervous.<br /><br />How does a customer know if they are getting a good deal or not?<br /><br />How do dealerships like Lally Chevrolet even set prices?<br /><br />In today's customer-centric, tech-savvy world, where is the transparency in the car buying process?<br /><br />We want to make your vehicle purchasing experience stress-free, simple, enjoyable and transparent. So we've made the struggle of negotiating a thing of the past!<br /><br />No More Stressful Negotiations!<br /><br />Purchasing your next vehicle shouldn't feel like a battle. Our team at Lally Chevrolet does not want you to go home wondering if you could have gotten a better deal or not. So, we are offering you the best deal possible, the fair value, with Live Market Pricing.<br /><br />How Does Live Market Pricing Work?<br /><br />With Live Market Pricing, our team checks the fair value of our vehicles every day, comparing equally-equipped vehicles in a 300 kilometer radius of our market area. Then, we update our inventory prices in real-time to reflect the current market price.<br /><br />This allows us to price our vehicles in our market area fairly while passing the savings onto you. With Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing system, you can rest assured that you're getting the most competitive price around town.<br /><br />These real-time results offer fair pricing for you, the customer, and eliminates the need for negotiations. Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing ensures:<br /><br />? no pricing games<br />? no stressful negotiations or pressure situations<br />? no mark-up to mark-down gimmicks<br />? no hassling<br />? no haggling<br />? no more guessing<br /><br />.

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

22,834 KM

Details Description Features

$71,769

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle
14221688

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,769

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,834KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEEL8SG379186

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,834 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4WD EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic Onyx Black 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black With Kalahari Accents Leather. Odometer is 18837 kilometers below market average!

** Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.


What is Live Market Pricing?

Lally Chevrolet, we've changed the way we sell new and pre-owned vehicles with Live Market Pricing. Buying a vehicle can be stressful. Negotiations, trade value, hidden fees and the time a purchase takes is enough to make anyone nervous.

How does a customer know if they are getting a good deal or not?

How do dealerships like Lally Chevrolet even set prices?

In today's customer-centric, tech-savvy world, where is the transparency in the car buying process?

We want to make your vehicle purchasing experience stress-free, simple, enjoyable and transparent. So we've made the struggle of negotiating a thing of the past!

No More Stressful Negotiations!

Purchasing your next vehicle shouldn't feel like a battle. Our team at Lally Chevrolet does not want you to go home wondering if you could have gotten a better deal or not. So, we are offering you the best deal possible, the fair value, with Live Market Pricing.

How Does Live Market Pricing Work?

With Live Market Pricing, our team checks the fair value of our vehicles every day, comparing equally-equipped vehicles in a 300 kilometer radius of our market area. Then, we update our inventory prices in real-time to reflect the current market price.

This allows us to price our vehicles in our market area fairly while passing the savings onto you. With Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing system, you can rest assured that you're getting the most competitive price around town.

These real-time results offer fair pricing for you, the customer, and eliminates the need for negotiations. Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing ensures:

? no pricing games
? no stressful negotiations or pressure situations
? no mark-up to mark-down gimmicks
? no hassling
? no haggling
? no more guessing

.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$71,769

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2025 GMC Sierra 1500