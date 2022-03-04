Menu
1980 Clenet Series 2

13,838 KM

Details

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

1980 Clenet Series 2

1980 Clenet Series 2

Cabriolet Convertible

1980 Clenet Series 2

Cabriolet Convertible

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

13,838KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8622209
  • Stock #: Clenet
  • VIN: CLE80217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE AND WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Clenet
  • Mileage 13,838 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECTACULAR ORIGINAL CONDITION ***ONLY 187 BUILT*** GORGEOUS FACTORY COLOR COMBINATION RARE NEOCLASSIC CONVERTIBLE WITH MODERN UNDERPINNINGS AND BODYWORK INSPIRED BY 1930S DESIGNS DRIVES AND PERFORMS WONDERFULLY ***A COLLECTOR'S DREAM!*** OPTIONS INCLUDE: 351 CLEVELAND V8 ENGINE FACTORY AIR CONDITIONING WOOD INLAYS THROUGHOUT POWER WINDOWS WATERFORD CRYSTAL ASHTRAYS POWER STEERING POWER BRAKES AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WIRE WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

