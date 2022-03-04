$45,999+ tax & licensing
1980 Clenet Series 2
Cabriolet Convertible
Location
My Motors.ca
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
- Listing ID: 8622209
- Stock #: Clenet
- VIN: CLE80217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLUE AND WHITE
- Interior Colour Cream
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # Clenet
- Mileage 13,838 KM
Vehicle Description
SPECTACULAR ORIGINAL CONDITION ***ONLY 187 BUILT*** GORGEOUS FACTORY COLOR COMBINATION RARE NEOCLASSIC CONVERTIBLE WITH MODERN UNDERPINNINGS AND BODYWORK INSPIRED BY 1930S DESIGNS DRIVES AND PERFORMS WONDERFULLY ***A COLLECTOR'S DREAM!*** OPTIONS INCLUDE: 351 CLEVELAND V8 ENGINE FACTORY AIR CONDITIONING WOOD INLAYS THROUGHOUT POWER WINDOWS WATERFORD CRYSTAL ASHTRAYS POWER STEERING POWER BRAKES AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WIRE WHEELS
