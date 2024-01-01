Menu
2013 Buick Encore

181,890 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Encore

Leather

2013 Buick Encore

Leather

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

181,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJCSB8DB178012

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2013 Buick Encore Leather for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2013 Buick Encore Leather 181,890 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 107,951 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS 79,805 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2013 Buick Encore