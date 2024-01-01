Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

227,222 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

227,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCNKREC2FZ343033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24G234A
  • Mileage 227,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500