Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

180,292 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11038658
  2. 11038658
  3. 11038658
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKPECXJG517519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,292 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 56,503 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 26,437 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE 195,981 KM $8,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500