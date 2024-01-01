$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
180,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKPECXJG517519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 180,292 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 56,503 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 26,437 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE 195,981 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500