$22,559+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2018 Chevrolet Volt
LT COMFORT PKG. | PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$22,559
+ taxes & licensing
82,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RA6S56JU154151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 20182 kilometers below market average!
New Brakes, New Tires, Blind Spot Monitoring, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster
Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Comfort Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights
Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside Heated Pwr-Adjustable Body-Colour Mirrors, Power steering
Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Wheels: 17 x 7 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Compass
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
