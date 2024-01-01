Menu
Odometer is 20182 kilometers below market average!

New Brakes, New Tires, Blind Spot Monitoring, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster

Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Comfort Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights

Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside Heated Pwr-Adjustable Body-Colour Mirrors, Power steering

Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Wheels: 17 x 7 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum.

White
2018 Chevrolet Volt LT
4D Hatchback
1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender
1-Speed Automatic
FWD

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Green Car

2018 Chevrolet Volt

82,562 KM

Details Description Features

$22,559

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT COMFORT PKG. | PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT COMFORT PKG. | PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$22,559

+ taxes & licensing

82,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RA6S56JU154151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 20182 kilometers below market average!

New Brakes, New Tires, Blind Spot Monitoring, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster

Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Comfort Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights

Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside Heated Pwr-Adjustable Body-Colour Mirrors, Power steering

Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Wheels: 17 x 7 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum.

White
2018 Chevrolet Volt LT
4D Hatchback
1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender
1-Speed Automatic
FWD

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Green Car

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Compass

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-XXXX

519-842-9026

$22,559

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2018 Chevrolet Volt