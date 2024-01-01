Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Acadia

79,805 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE-1

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11082422
  2. 11082422
  3. 11082422
  4. 11082422
  5. 11082422
  6. 11082422
  7. 11082422
  8. 11082422
  9. 11082422
  10. 11082422
  11. 11082422
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNKLAXJZ116012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24C221A
  • Mileage 79,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2020 GMC Acadia AT4 110,181 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS 76,850 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS 79,972 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Acadia