2018 Hyundai Elantra

$21,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 8 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10388484

10388484 Stock #: C22547

C22547 VIN: KMHD84LF1JU637034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 63,843 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.