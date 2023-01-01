Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

63,843 KM

Details Description

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Limited (** 6SPD MANUAL**ALLOY WHEELS** FOG LIGHTS** BLIND SPOT MONITORING**CRUISE CONTROL** AUTO HEADLIGHTS**HEATED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**)

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Limited (** 6SPD MANUAL**ALLOY WHEELS** FOG LIGHTS** BLIND SPOT MONITORING**CRUISE CONTROL** AUTO HEADLIGHTS**HEATED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 10388484
  2. 10388484
  3. 10388484
  4. 10388484
  5. 10388484
  6. 10388484
  7. 10388484
  8. 10388484
  9. 10388484
  10. 10388484
  11. 10388484
  12. 10388484
  13. 10388484
  14. 10388484
  15. 10388484
  16. 10388484
  17. 10388484
  18. 10388484
  19. 10388484
  20. 10388484
  21. 10388484
  22. 10388484
  23. 10388484
  24. 10388484
  25. 10388484
  26. 10388484
  27. 10388484
  28. 10388484
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,843KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10388484
  • Stock #: C22547
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1JU637034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,843 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited ** 6SPD MANUAL**ALLOY WHEELS** FOG LIGHTS** BLIND SPOT MONITORING**CRUISE CONTROL** AUTO HEADLIGHTS**HEATED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 93,734 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Genesis G80 3.8...
 33,605 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 131,173 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory