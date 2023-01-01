Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,455 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 10668858
  2. 10668858
  3. 10668858
  4. 10668858
  5. 10668858
  6. 10668858
  7. 10668858
  8. 10668858
  9. 10668858
  10. 10668858
  11. 10668858
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYHED4KZ312907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24C93A
  • Mileage 107,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 103,147 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN 102,950 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CERTIFIED | LOW MILEAGE | LOCAL TRUCK for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CERTIFIED | LOW MILEAGE | LOCAL TRUCK 140,589 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500