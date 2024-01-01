Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD **ALLOY WHEELS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**BACKUP CAMERA**USB/AUX PORT**HEATED SEATS**

2019 Nissan Qashqai

92,868 KM

Details Description

$21,350

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL (**ALLOY WHEELS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**BACKUP CAMERA**USB/AUX PORT**HEATED SEATS**)

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL (**ALLOY WHEELS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**BACKUP CAMERA**USB/AUX PORT**HEATED SEATS**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$21,350

+ taxes & licensing

92,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR9KW317283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,868 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD **ALLOY WHEELS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**BACKUP CAMERA**USB/AUX PORT**HEATED SEATS** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$21,350

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2019 Nissan Qashqai