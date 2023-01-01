Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

78,766 KM

Details Features

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982484
  • Stock #: U-2641
  • VIN: 1GTU9DET3LZ229371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2641
  • Mileage 78,766 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-XXXX

519-842-9026

