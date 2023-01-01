$32,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND 4X4 4x4
Location
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1
519-842-3646
67,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10557792
- Stock #: 0U2798
- VIN: 3FMCR9B63MRA31852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Packages
JS
QH
996
448
47B
50B
53B
64M
693
153
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Mechanical
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
EBONY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
ICONIC SILVER
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
CLOTH W/EASY CLEAN MATERIAL
18 MACH ALUM BLACK PAINTED WH
