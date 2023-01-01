Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

67,685 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
BIG BEND 4X4 4x4

BIG BEND 4X4 4x4

Location

685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

67,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10557792
  • Stock #: 0U2798
  • VIN: 3FMCR9B63MRA31852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0U2798
  • Mileage 67,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

JS
QH
996
448
47B
50B
53B
64M
693
153

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Mechanical

CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

EBONY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
ICONIC SILVER
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
CLOTH W/EASY CLEAN MATERIAL
18 MACH ALUM BLACK PAINTED WH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

