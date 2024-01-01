Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

30,191 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

30,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU9CED1MG469121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24B192A
  • Mileage 30,191 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

2021 GMC Sierra 1500