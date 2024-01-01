Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

22,751 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUDED9NG626741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24C255A
  • Mileage 22,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

2022 GMC Sierra 1500