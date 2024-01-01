$26,721+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury AWD Panoramic Sunroof - $222 B/W
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury AWD Panoramic Sunroof - $222 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$26,721
+ taxes & licensing
52,995KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMZUDLA7JH070099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K24077A
- Mileage 52,995 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Heated Seats Front and Back, Navigation GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified, Very Low Mileage!
Compare at $27790 - Kia of Timmins is just $26721!
Versatile for any activity, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort and style on the road. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This low mileage SUV has just 52,995 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Luxury AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, Infinity 12 speaker stereo with an 8 inch color touchscreen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM satellite radio, integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, remote cargo and fuel release, HomeLInk garage door transmitter, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, drivers seat and door mirrors memory setting, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $221.91 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $34617 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Compare at $27790 - Kia of Timmins is just $26721!
Versatile for any activity, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort and style on the road. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This low mileage SUV has just 52,995 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Luxury AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, Infinity 12 speaker stereo with an 8 inch color touchscreen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM satellite radio, integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, remote cargo and fuel release, HomeLInk garage door transmitter, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, drivers seat and door mirrors memory setting, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $221.91 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $34617 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat w/height adjustment
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio 3.510
GVWR: 2,340 kgs
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 DOHC w/Twin-Scroll Turbocharger -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Vented/Cooled Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kia of Timmins
2021 Ford F-150 XL - - Air - Rear Air - $349 B/W 39,362 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sorento LX Premium Remote Start - $248 B/W 43,280 KM $33,438 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 5.3L V8 - Low Mileage 37,208 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kia of Timmins
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
Call Dealer
705-267-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,721
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe