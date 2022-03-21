$40,995+ tax & licensing
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Timmins Nissan
705-268-2226
2020 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
78,824KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8973937
- Stock #: N550A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2CS4LN102326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,824 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
