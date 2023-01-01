2021 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10386000

10386000 Stock #: P570A

P570A VIN: 5N1AT3BBXMC745852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Lane Departure Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.