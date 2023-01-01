$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10386000
- Stock #: P570A
- VIN: 5N1AT3BBXMC745852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4