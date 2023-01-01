Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

SV

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386000
  • Stock #: P570A
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BBXMC745852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

