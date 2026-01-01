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2022 Dodge Ram

78,351 KM

Details Features

$47,606.50

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Ram

1500

Watch This Vehicle
14198609

2022 Dodge Ram

1500

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,606.50

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,351KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7C6SRFVT2NN309555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLACCK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,351 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

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705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
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$47,606.50

+ taxes & licensing>

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2022 Dodge Ram