$47,606.50+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Dodge Ram
1500
2022 Dodge Ram
1500
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,606.50
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,351KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7C6SRFVT2NN309555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour BLACCK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,351 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
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Call Dealer
705-268-XXXX(click to show)
705-268-2226
Alternate Numbers1-877-419-9984
$47,606.50
+ taxes & licensing>
Timmins Nissan
705-268-2226
2022 Dodge Ram