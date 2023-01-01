Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

21,974 KM

Details Features

$54,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,495

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Pathfinder

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

  1. 1694702136
  2. 1694702136
  3. 1694702136
  4. 1694702135
  5. 1694702135
  6. 1694702136
  7. 1694702136
  8. 1694702136
  9. 1694702135
  10. 1694702135
  11. 1694702135
  12. 1694702135
  13. 1694702135
  14. 1694702136
  15. 1694702136
  16. 1694702135
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,974KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10419735
  • Stock #: R453A
  • VIN: 5N1DR3DF5NC233834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black & Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 21,974 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Timmins Nissan

2022 Nissan Pathfind...
 21,974 KM
$54,495 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SL
 86,672 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Rio LX
 23,455 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Timmins Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

(click to show)

705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory