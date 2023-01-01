2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 9 7 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10419735

10419735 Stock #: R453A

R453A VIN: 5N1DR3DF5NC233834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black & Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 21,974 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Lane Departure Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.