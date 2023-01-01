$54,495+ tax & licensing
$54,495
+ taxes & licensing
Timmins Nissan
705-268-2226
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
21,974KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10419735
- Stock #: R453A
- VIN: 5N1DR3DF5NC233834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black & Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 21,974 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
