2022 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
17,182KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD3NW277023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # K-88
- Mileage 17,182 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
