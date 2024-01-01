Menu
2022 Nissan Rogue

17,182 KM

Details Features

$46,104

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

2022 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,104

+ taxes & licensing

17,182KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD3NW277023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K-88
  • Mileage 17,182 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

$46,104

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2022 Nissan Rogue