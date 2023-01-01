$34,900+ tax & licensing
1968 Pontiac Firebird
COUPE-H.O.-4 SPEED MANUAL-VEDORO GREEN-MUST SEE!!
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
1968 PONTIAC FIREBIRD!! MUST SEE AND DRIVE TO APPRECIATE! **5.7L V8 WITH A 4 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!**
This is the first generation Firebird which had a characteristic Coke bottle styling similar to that of the Chevrolet Camaro. Announcing a Pontiac styling trend, the Firebird's bumpers were integrated into the design of the front end, giving it a more streamlined look than the Camaro. The Firebird's rear "slit" taillights were inspired by the 19661967 Pontiac GTO.
Built in Lordstown Ohio as a sport coupe, the vehicle went a restoration 15 years ago. Body, undercarriage and interior and engine in great shape. Powered by a Pontiac 350 cu in (5.7 L) V8 paired with 4 Speed manual Hurst shifter. Finished in a classic Vedoro Green on Olive green leather.
THIS IS A TURN KEY CAR! DRIVES PERFECT! GREAT FOR CRUISING! MUST BE SEEN!
Due to the model year of this vehicle it is being sold AS IS. As is vehicles are drive able but must be certified in order to license the vehicle on the road. All vehicles sold as is as per OMVIC must state that the vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.
