$32,777+ tax & licensing
1968 Pontiac Firebird
COUPE-H.O.-4 SPEED MANUAL-VEDORO GREEN-MUST SEE!!
1968 Pontiac Firebird
COUPE-H.O.-4 SPEED MANUAL-VEDORO GREEN-MUST SEE!!
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$32,777
+ taxes & licensing
53,419KM
Used
VIN 223378U130074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 53,419 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
