1990 Mercedes-Benz 190-Series
190E Evolution II, *NOT FOR SALE / PVT COLLECTION*
- Stock #: PC8337
- VIN: WDB2010361F735977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,999 KM
- Mileage 132,999 KM
Vehicle Description
1990 MERCEDES BENZ 190E EVOLUTION II | #146 OF 502 WORLDWIDE | DTM HOMOLOGATION SPECIAL | 232HP | COSWORTH 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER | AMG POWERPACK ENGINE UPGRADES | GETRAG DOGLEG 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION | LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | BLAUSCHWARZ METALLIC PAINT | 17 EVOLUTION II WHEELS | HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SELF-LEVELING SUSPENSION | ANTI-LOCK BRAKES | ELECTRIC SLIDING SUNROOF | HEATED RECARO FRONT SEATS | AIR CONDITIONING | AGGRESSIVE FENDER FLARES | REAR WINDOW SPOILER | ADJUSTABLE REAR WING | LCD EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY | ZEBRANO WOOD TRIM | SERIALIZED SHIFT KNOB (146/500) | OIL TEMPERATURE AND VOLTAGE GAUGES | SHOWROOM CONDITION | COLLECTOR CAR | EXTRAORDINARY MACHINE
This is an extremely rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic homologation specials ever produced by the masters at Mercedes Benz. Original and Authentic 1990 190E Evolution II Verified by Mercedes Benz Classic Center USA.
Easily one of the most iconic Mercedes Benz of all time. This 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II is #146 of 502 Evolution II examples built for DTM homologation and was first sold in Germany. The W201 Evolution model was introduced to compete with BMWs M3 Sport Evolution for the 1989 model year, and the Evolution II was unveiled at the 1990 Geneva Motor Show with added power and an upgraded aerodynamic package including more aggressive fender flares, a rear window spoiler, and an adjustable rear wing that was larger than the unit on the Evo I.
This Evolution II is #146 of only 502 ever built to satisfy Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) homologation requirements.
All of the Evolution II models (except the final two) were finished in Blauschwarz Metallic (199), like this one and featured extremely rare factory 17 Evolution II wheels as well as an aggressive aerodynamics package. Additional features include a power sunroof, a roof-mounted antenna, an external temperature sensor, and a polished grille surround. The interior features heated and bolstered Recaro front seats upholstered in Anthracite leather with tartan cloth inserts as well as matching door panels and black carpeting. Additional equipment includes power windows, an LCD external temperature display, a Mercedes-Benz/Becker cassette stereo, Zebrano wood trim on the center console, and a rear speaker.
The serialized shift knob displays the dogleg shift pattern and marks the car as the 146th example produced.
The 2.5-liter DOHC inline-four was developed by Cosworth and features a shorter stroke and larger bore than the standard 2.5-16 model. Evolution II examples are also equipped with the AMG PowerPack, which includes a revised throttle body, air intake, camshafts, engine management programming, and exhaust system. Output was factory rated at 232-horsepower.
