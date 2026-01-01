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<div><strong><span>ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS <span><span>1993 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S)</span></span> 1-Owner CANADIAN CAR, 100% Original Unicorn</span></strong>!! 5-Speed Manual 1.3L LEGENDERY <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1779901961857_9556046580611957 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>ROTARY ENGINE! ONLY MODIFICATION IS UPGRADED EXHAUST!! Brilliant Black on Black Leather, FULL POWER OPTIONS!! POWER SUNROOF!! ALLOYS WITH BRAND NEW TIRES! No Accidents! CARFAX VERIFIED! ALL SERVICE RECORDS KEPT IN FILE FROM ORIGINAL OWNER FROM 1993!</div><div>An absolute holy grail for Japanese classic car collectors. This is a factory left-hand-drive, <strong>1-owner</strong>, unmolested 1993 Mazda RX-7 FD with zero accident history. Finding a single-owner FD that hasnt been heavily modified or abused is nearly impossible. This car has been meticulously preserved and adult-owned since day one.</div><div><br></div><div>Factory Premium Specifications</div><ul><li><span><strong>Powertrain</strong>: Twin-turbocharged 1.3L 13B-REW rotary engine paired with a crisp 5-speed manual gearbox.</span></li><li><span><strong>Exterior</strong>: Glossy Brilliant Black paint over a straight body with tight, factory-spec panel gaps.</span></li><li><span><strong>Interior</strong>: Highly sought-after Black Leather sports seats in excellent condition.</span></li><li><span><strong>Premium Audio</strong>: Factory-equipped <span><a rel=noopener href=https://www.classic.com/m/mazda/rx-7/year-1993/>Bose Acoustic Wave Sound System</a></span> featuring the iconic snake bass tube in the trunk.</span></li></ul><ul><li><span><strong>Interior</strong>: Highly sought-after Black Leather sports seats in excellent condition.</span></li><li><span><strong>Premium Audio</strong>: Factory-equipped <span><a rel=noopener href=https://www.classic.com/m/mazda/rx-7/year-1993/>Bose Acoustic Wave Sound System</a></span> featuring the iconic snake bass tube in the trunk.</span></li><li><span><strong>Convenience</strong>: Factory glass sunroof, power windows, and original appointments intact.</span></li></ul><div><br></div><div>Condition & Documentation</div><ul><li><span><strong>Ownership</strong>: One single owner from new. Never traded around or abused by multiple drivers.</span></li><li><span><strong>Accident Free</strong>: Completely clean history with zero structural or cosmetic incidents.</span></li><li><span><strong>Mechanicals</strong>: Starts smoothly hot or cold. Boost pulls hard through both stages of the sequential turbos. Transmission shifts cleanly through all 5 gears without grinds.</span></li><li><span><strong>Originality</strong>: Kept exactly how Mazda intended. No aftermarket turbos, aggressive body kits, or hacked wiring harnesses.</span></li></ul><div><br></div><div>Background & Value Reference</div><div>The FD generation RX-7 remains one of the most celebrated sports cars of the 1990s, boasting an unmatched 4.8 out of 5 owner rating on platforms like <span><a rel=noopener href=https://www.kbb.com/mazda/rx-7/1993/>Kelley Blue Book</a></span>. Pristine, single-owner examples are highly coveted by enthusiasts on elite collector platforms like <span><a rel=noopener href=https://bringatrailer.com/mazda/rx-7-fd/>Bring a Trailer</a></span> and tracked closely on classic valuation indices like </div><p>Serious buyers only. No test drives without proof of funds. </p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><p><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 </p><br><p><br></p>

1993 Mazda RX-7

169,000 KM

Details Description

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1993 Mazda RX-7

5 SPEED MANUAL-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-LEATHER-ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle
14172328

1993 Mazda RX-7

5 SPEED MANUAL-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-LEATHER-ROOF!

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

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$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
169,000KM
VIN JM1FD3324P0210091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26-95
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 1993 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) 1-Owner CANADIAN CAR, 100% Original Unicorn!! 5-Speed Manual 1.3L LEGENDERY ROTARY ENGINE! ONLY MODIFICATION IS UPGRADED EXHAUST!! Brilliant Black on Black Leather, FULL POWER OPTIONS!! POWER SUNROOF!! ALLOYS WITH BRAND NEW TIRES! No Accidents! CARFAX VERIFIED! ALL SERVICE RECORDS KEPT IN FILE FROM ORIGINAL OWNER FROM 1993!An absolute holy grail for Japanese classic car collectors. This is a factory left-hand-drive, 1-owner, unmolested 1993 Mazda RX-7 FD with zero accident history. Finding a single-owner FD that hasn't been heavily modified or abused is nearly impossible. This car has been meticulously preserved and adult-owned since day one.
Factory Premium Specifications
  • Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 1.3L 13B-REW rotary engine paired with a crisp 5-speed manual gearbox.
  • Exterior: Glossy Brilliant Black paint over a straight body with tight, factory-spec panel gaps.
  • Interior: Highly sought-after Black Leather sports seats in excellent condition.
  • Premium Audio: Factory-equipped Bose Acoustic Wave Sound System featuring the iconic "snake" bass tube in the trunk.
  • Interior: Highly sought-after Black Leather sports seats in excellent condition.
  • Premium Audio: Factory-equipped Bose Acoustic Wave Sound System featuring the iconic "snake" bass tube in the trunk.
  • Convenience: Factory glass sunroof, power windows, and original appointments intact.

Condition & Documentation
  • Ownership: One single owner from new. Never traded around or abused by multiple drivers.
  • Accident Free: Completely clean history with zero structural or cosmetic incidents.
  • Mechanicals: Starts smoothly hot or cold. Boost pulls hard through both stages of the sequential turbos. Transmission shifts cleanly through all 5 gears without grinds.
  • Originality: Kept exactly how Mazda intended. No aftermarket turbos, aggressive body kits, or hacked wiring harnesses.

Background & Value ReferenceThe FD generation RX-7 remains one of the most celebrated sports cars of the 1990s, boasting an unmatched 4.8 out of 5 owner rating on platforms like Kelley Blue Book. Pristine, single-owner examples are highly coveted by enthusiasts on elite collector platforms like Bring a Trailer and tracked closely on classic valuation indices like

Serious buyers only. No test drives without proof of funds. 



**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
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$58,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

1993 Mazda RX-7