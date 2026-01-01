$58,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1993 Mazda RX-7
5 SPEED MANUAL-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-LEATHER-ROOF!
1993 Mazda RX-7
5 SPEED MANUAL-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-LEATHER-ROOF!
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$58,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
169,000KM
VIN JM1FD3324P0210091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26-95
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 1993 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) 1-Owner CANADIAN CAR, 100% Original Unicorn!! 5-Speed Manual 1.3L LEGENDERY ROTARY ENGINE! ONLY MODIFICATION IS UPGRADED EXHAUST!! Brilliant Black on Black Leather, FULL POWER OPTIONS!! POWER SUNROOF!! ALLOYS WITH BRAND NEW TIRES! No Accidents! CARFAX VERIFIED! ALL SERVICE RECORDS KEPT IN FILE FROM ORIGINAL OWNER FROM 1993!An absolute holy grail for Japanese classic car collectors. This is a factory left-hand-drive, 1-owner, unmolested 1993 Mazda RX-7 FD with zero accident history. Finding a single-owner FD that hasn't been heavily modified or abused is nearly impossible. This car has been meticulously preserved and adult-owned since day one.
Factory Premium Specifications
Condition & Documentation
Background & Value ReferenceThe FD generation RX-7 remains one of the most celebrated sports cars of the 1990s, boasting an unmatched 4.8 out of 5 owner rating on platforms like Kelley Blue Book. Pristine, single-owner examples are highly coveted by enthusiasts on elite collector platforms like Bring a Trailer and tracked closely on classic valuation indices like
Factory Premium Specifications
- Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 1.3L 13B-REW rotary engine paired with a crisp 5-speed manual gearbox.
- Exterior: Glossy Brilliant Black paint over a straight body with tight, factory-spec panel gaps.
- Interior: Highly sought-after Black Leather sports seats in excellent condition.
- Premium Audio: Factory-equipped Bose Acoustic Wave Sound System featuring the iconic "snake" bass tube in the trunk.
- Interior: Highly sought-after Black Leather sports seats in excellent condition.
- Premium Audio: Factory-equipped Bose Acoustic Wave Sound System featuring the iconic "snake" bass tube in the trunk.
- Convenience: Factory glass sunroof, power windows, and original appointments intact.
Condition & Documentation
- Ownership: One single owner from new. Never traded around or abused by multiple drivers.
- Accident Free: Completely clean history with zero structural or cosmetic incidents.
- Mechanicals: Starts smoothly hot or cold. Boost pulls hard through both stages of the sequential turbos. Transmission shifts cleanly through all 5 gears without grinds.
- Originality: Kept exactly how Mazda intended. No aftermarket turbos, aggressive body kits, or hacked wiring harnesses.
Background & Value ReferenceThe FD generation RX-7 remains one of the most celebrated sports cars of the 1990s, boasting an unmatched 4.8 out of 5 owner rating on platforms like Kelley Blue Book. Pristine, single-owner examples are highly coveted by enthusiasts on elite collector platforms like Bring a Trailer and tracked closely on classic valuation indices like
Serious buyers only. No test drives without proof of funds.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
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$58,888
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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
416-766-2277
1993 Mazda RX-7