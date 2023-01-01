2004 BMW 3 Series

$17,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 9 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10139784

10139784 VIN: WBABW53484PL41514

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 73,997 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.