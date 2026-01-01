2006 Honda Civic

Menu
Account
Sign In
WOW ONLY 123K, 1.8L I4, Super Fuel Efficient, 1-Owner, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Auto, AC, 2 Keys, 2 sets of tires on rims, Legendary Honda reliability, Cloth interior, Extremely clean underside, Intermittent wipers, AM/FM/CD, Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel and much much more ..<br> <br>Lots of COMPACTs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.<br><br>Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada! <br>To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at: <br><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS>https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS</a> Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu<br><br>All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).<br><br>Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: <a href=http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/>http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/</a><br><br>We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: <a href=https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/>https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/</a><br><br>We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in! <br><br>A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.<br><br>A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! <br><br>AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.<br><br>Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.<br><br>Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. <br><br>Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.<br><br>Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales. <br><br>

2006 Honda Civic

123,678 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14186801

2006 Honda Civic

EX

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
123,678KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16886H013658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2387
  • Mileage 123,678 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ONLY 123K, 1.8L I4, Super Fuel Efficient, 1-Owner, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Auto, AC, 2 Keys, 2 sets of tires on rims, Legendary Honda reliability, Cloth interior, Extremely clean underside, Intermittent wipers, AM/FM/CD, Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel and much much more ..

Lots of COMPACTs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.

Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.

Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests

Exterior

Halogen Headlights
Intermittent front wipers

Safety

3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Suspension

Independent front suspension classification

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
TILT MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUXILIARY AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT VIDEO SYSTEM
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
8 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
DOUBLE WISHBONE REAR SUSPENSION TYPE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CX for sale in Toronto, ON
2006 Buick Lucerne CX 80,812 KM $8,250 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible 189,642 KM $9,200 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Explorer AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY 187,833 KM $11,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AJS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416.500.XXXX

(click to show)

416.500.5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AJS Auto Sales

416.500.5311

2006 Honda Civic