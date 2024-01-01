$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
*AWD*LTZ*EXT CAB*PICTURES COMING SOON!!**
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
*AWD*LTZ*EXT CAB*PICTURES COMING SOON!!**
Location
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
416-248-2291
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
289,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GCEK190371601152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 289,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.
2017 Nissan NV200 *BOX*NAVIGATION*REVCAM*SV*SHELVING!!** 213,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan *STOW & GO*WAGON*SXT*PICTURES COMING!!** 183,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 5500 *4WD*DIESEL*DUMP BOX*REVCAM*PICTURES COMING!!** 149,000 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Weston Motors Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Call Dealer
416-248-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Weston Motors Inc.
416-248-2291
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500