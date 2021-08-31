Menu
2008 BMW 328i

202,786 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

As Traded Special!

As Traded Special!

Location

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

202,786KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7993920
  • Stock #: 786226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Drives good. New battery and fresh oil change. Power Heated Seats, Xenon Headights, Bluetooth, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sunroof, Smooth and powerful 6 cylinder engine. Needs Tires. This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

