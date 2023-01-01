Menu
2008 Lexus ES 350

265,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Fine Cars Inc

416-243-8444

Luxury

47 Ingram Drive, Toronto, ON M6M 2L7

265,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140693
  • Stock #: 046A
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G182223700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in. Looks good. Drives good. Affordable luxury. Certified. Please call for appointment. Thanks for looking

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

