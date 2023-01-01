$8,295+ tax & licensing
$8,295
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lexus ES 350
Luxury
Location
47 Ingram Drive, Toronto, ON M6M 2L7
265,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10140693
- Stock #: 046A
- VIN: JTHBJ46G182223700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just traded in. Looks good. Drives good. Affordable luxury. Certified. Please call for appointment. Thanks for looking
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
47 Ingram Drive, Toronto, ON M6M 2L7