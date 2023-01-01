Menu
2008 Lexus RX 400h

336,726 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

MSD Motors

416-741-8880

2008 Lexus RX 400h

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid leather/Roof/Navigation

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid leather/Roof/Navigation

Location

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

336,726KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10476159
  • Stock #: 2013
  • VIN: JTJHW31U382857916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 336,726 KM

Vehicle Description

***Leather seats/Navigation/Roof***

***3 Month or 5000km Warranty Included***

***Certified***

***Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9QuRcePR9bM24MOvcAFmfVJIE3S4Ncoh

*Auto

*Air Cond.

*Power Windows/ Tinted Windows

*Power Door Locks

*Power Mirrors/ Heated Mirrors/Electric Rearview Mirror with Compass

*Power Trunk

*Power Seats/Leather Seats/Heated Seats/Memory Driver Seat

*Tilt Steering/Electric Power Steering

*Cruise Control

*keyless Entry

*Sunroof

*Navigation
*Dvd

*Back Up Camera

*Am Fm Radio/Sat/Tape/Cd Player/Mp3/Bt

*12v120w And Ac115v100w Power Outlet

*18" Alloys With 235/55/18 All Season Tires 5mm

*Fog Lamps

*Roof Racks

*Rear Spoiler

*Rear Wiper

*Trailer Haitch

***Carfax Report***

***Clean carfax--Accident Free***

*************************************************************************

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Leather seats/Sunroof/Navigation/Back up camera

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

MSD Motors

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

