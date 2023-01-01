$8,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h
4WD 4dr Hybrid leather/Roof/Navigation
Location
MSD Motors
109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10476159
- Stock #: 2013
- VIN: JTJHW31U382857916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 336,726 KM
Vehicle Description
***Leather seats/Navigation/Roof***
***3 Month or 5000km Warranty Included***
***Certified***
***Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9QuRcePR9bM24MOvcAFmfVJIE3S4Ncoh
*Auto
*Air Cond.
*Power Windows/ Tinted Windows
*Power Door Locks
*Power Mirrors/ Heated Mirrors/Electric Rearview Mirror with Compass
*Power Trunk
*Power Seats/Leather Seats/Heated Seats/Memory Driver Seat
*Tilt Steering/Electric Power Steering
*Cruise Control
*keyless Entry
*Sunroof
*Navigation
*Dvd
*Back Up Camera
*Am Fm Radio/Sat/Tape/Cd Player/Mp3/Bt
*12v120w And Ac115v100w Power Outlet
*18" Alloys With 235/55/18 All Season Tires 5mm
*Fog Lamps
*Roof Racks
*Rear Spoiler
*Rear Wiper
*Trailer Haitch
***Carfax Report***
***Clean carfax--Accident Free***
*************************************************************************
*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
