$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
3.5L*AS IS TRADE IN*
2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
3.5L*AS IS TRADE IN*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the refined elegance and timeless performance of this 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd. Presented in a sophisticated black exterior with a matching black interior, this sedan exudes a classic luxury that’s instantly recognizable. Under the hood, a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive ensures a smooth, confident, and capable driving experience, no matter the road conditions. This is a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of Mercedes-Benz engineering.
With a mileage of 238,003 km, this E-Class has been a trusted companion on many journeys, ready to continue its legacy with its next owner. Its four-door sedan configuration offers practicality and comfort for passengers, while the overall design speaks volumes about its premium heritage. For those seeking an introduction to the Mercedes-Benz driving experience, this E-Class represents a compelling choice, offering a blend of comfort, performance, and style.
Here are five of the most captivating features of this 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian weather with confidence thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing superior traction and stability in rain, snow, or ice.
- Powerful 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the signature Mercedes-Benz performance, delivering smooth acceleration and ample power for both city commutes and highway cruising.
- Luxurious Black on Black Interior: Immerse yourself in an environment of understated elegance, with a sleek black interior that complements the exterior for a sophisticated aesthetic.
- Timeless Sedan Design: The iconic E-Class silhouette offers a classic and distinguished look that remains stylish and desirable, representing enduring automotive artistry.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, designed for optimal comfort and ease of operation.
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