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<p>Discover the refined elegance and timeless performance of this 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd. Presented in a sophisticated black exterior with a matching black interior, this sedan exudes a classic luxury that’s instantly recognizable. Under the hood, a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive ensures a smooth, confident, and capable driving experience, no matter the road conditions. This is a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of Mercedes-Benz engineering.</p><p>With a mileage of 238,003 km, this E-Class has been a trusted companion on many journeys, ready to continue its legacy with its next owner. Its four-door sedan configuration offers practicality and comfort for passengers, while the overall design speaks volumes about its premium heritage. For those seeking an introduction to the Mercedes-Benz driving experience, this E-Class represents a compelling choice, offering a blend of comfort, performance, and style.</p><p>Here are five of the most captivating features of this 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian weather with confidence thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing superior traction and stability in rain, snow, or ice.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience the signature Mercedes-Benz performance, delivering smooth acceleration and ample power for both city commutes and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Black on Black Interior:</strong> Immerse yourself in an environment of understated elegance, with a sleek black interior that complements the exterior for a sophisticated aesthetic.</li><li><strong>Timeless Sedan Design:</strong> The iconic E-Class silhouette offers a classic and distinguished look that remains stylish and desirable, representing enduring automotive artistry.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, designed for optimal comfort and ease of operation.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

238,003 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.5L*AS IS TRADE IN*

Watch This Vehicle
14109679.811580314?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29560

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.5L*AS IS TRADE IN*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
238,003KM
As Is Condition
VIN WDBUF87X48B206082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the refined elegance and timeless performance of this 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd. Presented in a sophisticated black exterior with a matching black interior, this sedan exudes a classic luxury that’s instantly recognizable. Under the hood, a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive ensures a smooth, confident, and capable driving experience, no matter the road conditions. This is a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of Mercedes-Benz engineering.

With a mileage of 238,003 km, this E-Class has been a trusted companion on many journeys, ready to continue its legacy with its next owner. Its four-door sedan configuration offers practicality and comfort for passengers, while the overall design speaks volumes about its premium heritage. For those seeking an introduction to the Mercedes-Benz driving experience, this E-Class represents a compelling choice, offering a blend of comfort, performance, and style.

Here are five of the most captivating features of this 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian weather with confidence thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing superior traction and stability in rain, snow, or ice.
  • Powerful 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the signature Mercedes-Benz performance, delivering smooth acceleration and ample power for both city commutes and highway cruising.
  • Luxurious Black on Black Interior: Immerse yourself in an environment of understated elegance, with a sleek black interior that complements the exterior for a sophisticated aesthetic.
  • Timeless Sedan Design: The iconic E-Class silhouette offers a classic and distinguished look that remains stylish and desirable, representing enduring automotive artistry.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, designed for optimal comfort and ease of operation.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
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416-841-7058

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$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class