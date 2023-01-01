$27,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S63 AMG - 6.2L - V8 - 518 HP - PRISTINE CONDITION
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10515819
- VIN: WDDNG77X58A144720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 MERCEDES-BENZ S63 AMG - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S63 EQUIPPED WITH A 6.2L V8 ENGINE PRODUCING 518 HORSEPOWER! PRISTINE CONDITION! SOME OF THE OPTIONS INCLUDE - 20" AMG WHEELS - ALCANTARA ROOF LINER - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - REAR POWER SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $27,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.