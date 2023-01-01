Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

158,000 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG - 6.2L - V8 - 518 HP - PRISTINE CONDITION

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG - 6.2L - V8 - 518 HP - PRISTINE CONDITION

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: WDDNG77X58A144720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 MERCEDES-BENZ S63 AMG - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S63 EQUIPPED WITH A 6.2L V8 ENGINE PRODUCING 518 HORSEPOWER! PRISTINE CONDITION! SOME OF THE OPTIONS INCLUDE - 20" AMG WHEELS - ALCANTARA ROOF LINER - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - REAR POWER SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE  - $27,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

