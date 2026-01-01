Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and its not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for us as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.</p><p>AS IS - MANUAL 5SPD - SYMMETRICAL AWD - FRAMELESS WINDOWS - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!</p>

2008 Subaru Forester

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Subaru Forester

X*AS IS*AWD*MANUAL 5SPD*PICTURES COMING SOON

Watch This Vehicle
14170726

2008 Subaru Forester

X*AS IS*AWD*MANUAL 5SPD*PICTURES COMING SOON

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-254-0840

  1. 1779907621560
  2. 1779907622066
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
212,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JF1SG63628G712655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and its not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for us as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

AS IS - MANUAL 5SPD - SYMMETRICAL AWD - FRAMELESS WINDOWS - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2008 Subaru Forester X*AS IS*AWD*MANUAL 5SPD*PICTURES COMING SOON for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Subaru Forester X*AS IS*AWD*MANUAL 5SPD*PICTURES COMING SOON 212,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Express 2500 AS IS*V8*PWR STEERING*DRIVES GREAT*PICTURES COMING for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Chevrolet Express 2500 AS IS*V8*PWR STEERING*DRIVES GREAT*PICTURES COMING 542,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac ATS 4dr Sdn 2.0L AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*PICTURES COMING for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Cadillac ATS 4dr Sdn 2.0L AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*PICTURES COMING 149,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-254-XXXX

(click to show)

416-254-0840

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

416-254-0840

2008 Subaru Forester