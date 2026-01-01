$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2008 Subaru Forester
X*AS IS*AWD*MANUAL 5SPD*PICTURES COMING SOON
2008 Subaru Forester
X*AS IS*AWD*MANUAL 5SPD*PICTURES COMING SOON
Location
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
416-254-0840
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and its not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for us as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
AS IS - MANUAL 5SPD - SYMMETRICAL AWD - FRAMELESS WINDOWS - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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416-254-0840