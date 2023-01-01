Menu
2009 Ford Escape

98,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

|FWD|Hybrid|

2009 Ford Escape

|FWD|Hybrid|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000649
  • Stock #: A27876
  • VIN: 1FMCU49379KA27876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A27876
  • Mileage 98,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel independent suspension
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
2.93 rear axle ratio

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Body-colour grille
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Black full grip ergonomic door handles

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Side intrusion door beams
Front side-impact airbags
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
SOS post-crash alert system
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
front seat safety belt pretensioners

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Additional Features

rear quarter windows
liftgate
P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
front seat height adjustable D-rings
Black roof side rails w/o crossbars
2.5L 4V I4 ATKINSON CYCLE ENGINE
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes w/regenerative braking system
16 Hybrid unique aluminum wheels
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH system on rear outboard seat locations
License plate bracket standard in provinces where required
330V sealed nickel-metal hydride NI-MH battery
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering EPAS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

