2009 Hummer H3

126,000 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hummer H3

H3T ALPHA|V8|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

2009 Hummer H3

H3T ALPHA|V8|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GNEN13L898141643

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5GNEN13L898141643, ALPHA, V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, TONEAU COVER, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Locks/Doors, Air Condition, 4X4 Control, Black on Black Leather Seats, Tilt Leather Steering, CD/MP3 Player, Radio/Tuner/FM/AM, Auto Headlights, Fog Lights, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2009 Hummer H3