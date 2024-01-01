$27,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Hummer H3
H3T ALPHA|V8|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS
2009 Hummer H3
H3T ALPHA|V8|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5GNEN13L898141643, ALPHA, V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, TONEAU COVER, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Locks/Doors, Air Condition, 4X4 Control, Black on Black Leather Seats, Tilt Leather Steering, CD/MP3 Player, Radio/Tuner/FM/AM, Auto Headlights, Fog Lights, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371